Beyonce Shares First Official Photo Of Her Twins

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Beyonce shared the first official photo of her new twins and revealed their names!
The picture, posted on Instagram, shows the pop diva in a flowing floral purple robe and turquoise veil, cradling the tiny tots, who are sleeping peacefully.
The post marks a special anniversary for the little ones, as the caption reads: “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”
Incredibly, Beyonce, who already has a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy with her husband Jay-Z, has apparently regained her pre-pregnancy figure, and looks amazing for a new mother.
The singer and her rapper husband are believed to have begun dating in 2002, after collaborating on a song, and married in 2008.
They welcomed their first child in 2012, and announced in February that they were pregnant with twins, with a very similar photo, also on Instagram.