Arrests Made In Hialeah School Vandalism Investigation

July 14, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: Hialeah, School Vandalism, Vandalism

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five juveniles have been arrested for allegedly trashing a Hialeah school.

Surveillance cameras at Henry Filer Middle show a group of teens using fire extinguishers to vandalize the school and cause thousands of dollars worth of damage just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th.

Most of the teens used their phones to take video of the powder being sprayed and then, authorities said, some of them post that video of social media sites.

The teens were able to get into the main office where they caused most of the damage by damaging computers, telephones, printers and other equipment. Police said the vandals caused about $2,000 worth of damage.

Two more suspects are expected to turn themselves into police.

