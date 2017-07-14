Alfred Angelo Bridal Chain Reportedly Closing, Brides Scrambling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A popular South Florida-based wedding dress-maker is going out of business and many brides-to-be could be left scrambling.

Multiple reports from across the country say the Alfred Angelo bridal chain, based out of Delray Beach, has gone bankrupt and shutdown.

CBS4 checked both South Florida locations. In Coral Gables, some people were inside, but staff wouldn’t talk. In Sunrise, the store was closed and a sign told customers to e-mail a law firm.

CBS4 contacted the law firm who said they will have no comment or information until Monday.

This is something that is happening across the U.S. – from East to West – including at a store in California.

At the Alfred Angelo bridal store in Orange County, employees shielded the store from cameras and refused to answer questions about why they suddenly shut their doors, leaving many brides, bridesmaids and their moms in the dark.

“We were coming to find out if we could get our money back,” said Pamela Schwene who is the mother of a bridesmaid.

“I tried to call, nobody was answering,” said bride Sarah McCallum who learned about it over social media.

Angelo’s closed up shop after she prepaid for three bridesmaids dresses.

“I have three months. I can figure it out but I’m still upset because I paid for something and I don’t know if I’ll get a refund. I don’t know if they’ll get a dress,” said McCallum

“I thought it was only one store because a friend in Nebraska posted about it but it’s nationwide and no one is answering any phone calls. Their entire corporate office is empty,” said bridesmaid Elyse Berger.

Linda Carter said she prepaid for seven bridesmaids dresses for her daughter’s wedding.

When she showed up Thursday night, she said, “They can’t give me any info but a lawyers number. They won’t give a refund and they said the dresses probably won’t be shipped.”