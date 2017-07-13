In The Recruiting Huddle: Devin Broughton – West Broward

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Devin Broughton
POSITION: WR/RB
SCHOOL: Pembroke Pines West Broward
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 170
SCOUTING: Talk to head coach Monte Dilworth about this impressive offensive threat and the second year head coach will point out so many positives. What he represents in this offense that the Bobcats will break out this season, needs an athlete like this. One who is versatile, is a hard-nose player and will do anything it takes for this program to win a district title. Any program that expects to win can always use a team player like this.