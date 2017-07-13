In The Recruiting Huddle: Devin Broughton – West Broward

July 13, 2017 9:57 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Devin Broughton, High School Football, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Devin Broughton – West BrowardSFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Devin Broughton

POSITION: WR/RB

SCHOOL: Pembroke Pines West Broward

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Talk to head coach Monte Dilworth about this impressive offensive threat and the second year head coach will point out so many positives. What he represents in this offense that the Bobcats will break out this season, needs an athlete like this. One who is versatile, is a hard-nose player and will do anything it takes for this program to win a district title. Any program that expects to win can always use a team player like this.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8208601/devin-broughton

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch