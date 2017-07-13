Police: Georgia Couple On Honeymoon Kidnap, Rape Hialeah Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Georgia newlyweds are in police custody in south Florida accused of a violent kidnapping and rape of a woman in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Police said the 27-year-old victim had finished grocery shopping Sunday at the Publix at 155 E. 2nd Avenue. She got in her vehicle, reversed from her parking space and was about to drive off when Rashada Horsley, 32, crossed in front of the car and approached the driver side door.

The victim’s window was rolled down and police said Horsley struck the woman on the side of her head, knocking her out.

When the woman came to, she said Horsley was now in the driver’s seat and Horsley’s husband, Timothy Lowe, 37, was also inside the car. Horsley began choking the woman while Lowe punched her in the face, eventually pushing her into the back seat and holding her down.

From there, the three drove to a Motel 6 at 7330 N.W. 36th Street in Miami and used the victim’s credit card to rent a room.

Horsley used her Georgia driver’s license to check in, an arrest report said.

Inside the hotel room, both Lowe and Horsley allegedly violently raped the woman, including forcing her to perform oral sex on both suspects, as well as anal penetration.

At one point, however, the suspects became distracted and the woman was able to escape the room.

Investigators said Lowe and Horsley fled in the woman’s vehicle with her property.

Oddly enough, a day later, Lowe and Horsley were arrested on unrelated charges for public nudity. The couple first walked into a Walgreens without any clothes on, police said, but didn’t buy anything. Later, they entered a 7-11 and were accused of stealing two sodas. They were both charged with indecent exposure. Horsley was also given a petit theft charge.

Police then connected the couple to the woman’s kidnapping.

In bond court Thursday morning, the judge noted that they were recently married and on their honeymoon.

The suspects now face additional charges of kidnapping, carjacking, grand theft and sexual battery.