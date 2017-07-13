Game Of Thrones Fans Can Now Learn How To Speak Valyrian

July 13, 2017 2:44 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – ‘Game of Thrones’ fans can now learn the fictional language spoken in the show.

Language app Duolingo is offering now offering courses to learn “High Valyrian.”

It is the fictional language spoken by some of the show’s most powerful characters.

Fan favorite Daenerys Targaryen is famous for her epic speeches in the fictional language.

But how did it come about?  HBO hired linguist David Peterson to create the language back in 2012. It’s based on only a few words in George R. Martin’s original novel.

The language was first spoke in the Season 3 premiere episode “Valar Dohaeris.”

The new courses give fans just enough time to learn it before the Season 7 premiere on Sunday.

