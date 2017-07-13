ESS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN – Javian Hawkins –Cocoa High

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PROSPECT: Javian Hawkins
POSITION: Athlete
HEIGHT: 5’10
WEIGHT: 170
SCHOOL: Cocoa High
SOCIAL MEDIA: ( @JavianHawkins – Twitter)
HEAD COACH: John Wilkinson
ESS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN: When Cocoa played Jacksonville Bolles in the state title game it was Hawkins who took a sweep for 70 yards and a touchdown. He is not thrown the ball much in Cocoa offense so the only time you really get to see him run routes is in a camp setting. If Hawkins does play receiver in college, he will have to adjust to playing in a more conventional offensive scheme. He has great speed and quickness and once in the open field you can forget about catching Hawkins. He is the type of player who can make an impact right away on special teams.
HAWKINS ON VERGE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0V5u7L3UwkQ&feature=youtu.be