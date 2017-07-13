ESS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN – Javian Hawkins –Cocoa High

July 13, 2017 9:43 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: ESS Recruiting, Javian Hawkins, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

Each week, Charles Fishbein from Elite Scouting Services (ESS), will bring you a South Florida football prospect – with a recruiting breakdown and video.

In addition, ESS will bring you a statewide Top 100 Pre-Season list that will be part of our Kickoff 2017 Recruiting coverage.

PROSPECT: Javian Hawkins

POSITION: Athlete

HEIGHT: 5’10

WEIGHT: 170

SCHOOL: Cocoa High

SOCIAL MEDIA: ( @JavianHawkins ‏ – Twitter)

HEAD COACH: John Wilkinson

ESS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN: When Cocoa played Jacksonville Bolles in the state title game it was Hawkins who took a sweep for 70 yards and a touchdown. He is not thrown the ball much in Cocoa offense so the only time you really get to see him run routes is in a camp setting. If Hawkins does play receiver in college, he will have to adjust to playing in a more conventional offensive scheme. He has great speed and quickness and once in the open field you can forget about catching Hawkins. He is the type of player who can make an impact right away on special teams.

HAWKINS ON VERGE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0V5u7L3UwkQ&feature=youtu.be

