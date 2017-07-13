Charlie Gard’s Parents Return To Court In Life Or Death Debate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON (CBSMiami) — The parents of a baby with a rare disease are returning to a court in London, hoping for a fresh analysis of their wish to take the critically ill child to the United States for medical treatment.
Charlie Gard’s parents face a hearing on Thursday with Britain’s most famous children’s hospital amid a disagreement on how best to care for the 11-month old. He has a genetic condition and has brain damage.
Great Ormond Street Hospital says experimental treatment in America won’t help and may cause the child to suffer. The hospital believes his life support systems should be turned off.
“We will continue to make the case for us to seek treatment for Charlie with doctors that are actually specialized in mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome and we hope that the judge and the courts will finally rule in favor of us seeking treatment elsewhere,” Charlie’s parents said in a statement read by family spokesman Alasdair Seton-Marsden.
Judge Nicholas Francis, who ruled in favor of doctors in April, says he will consider any new evidence on Thursday.