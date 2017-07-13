Report: EPCOT To Get Its First Roller Coaster

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Big changes are coming to EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Now Disney has filed permits for getting rid of the old “Universe of Energy” pavilion and replacing it with the park’s first roller coaster. Speculation is that the ride will be themed to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” according to the theme park website Screamscape.
Permits have also been filed to expand the France pavilion. The expansion will reportedly be for a ride based on the film “Ratatouille.” Disneyland Paris already has “Ratatouille” ride in which visitors “shrink down to the size of Remy and duck, dive, dodge and scurry to safety in a dazzling chase across a gigantic kitchen.”
WDW News Today says work will begin this fall. The overhaul could be complete in time for EPCOT’s 49th anniversary in 2022.
Construction is already underway to build areas themed around Star Wars and Toy Story at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park.