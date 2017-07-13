2 Live Crew Co-Founder & Rap Pioneer Dead At 53

July 13, 2017 10:23 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of the pioneers of rap music in Miami has passed away.

Chris Wong Won, better known as Fresh Kid Ice, founding member of the controversial Miami-based rap group 2 Live Crew, died Thursday morning in a Miami hospital due to an undisclosed medical condition, according to the group’s manager.

Fresh Kid formed the legendary hip-hop crew 2 Live Crew alongside DJ Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee in 1984. They later were signed to Luther Campbell’s record label.

Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke, tweeted Thursday morning, “My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend.”

2 Live Crew faced boycotts and obscenity charges after the release of their 1989 album “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” which was the first to be labeled legally obscene by the government.

Fresh Kid and Campbell were arrested in 1990 after a live performance police deemed obscene and lewd.

 

