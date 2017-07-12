WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Superintendent Wants ‘FBI Caliber Background Checks’ After Bizarre Exchange Student Sex Case

July 12, 2017 5:19 PM By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County School Board is putting political muscle behind concerns about organizations that bring foreign exchange students to the United States.

The bizarre case of Dale Leary and his ex-wife, who is a school district employee, brought the issue to a head in South Florida.

Leary committed suicide after his arrest in the wake of being charged with luring foreign exchange students into his home.

Leary married one of the students, and the couple lured her sister from Spain, through an exchange program, to their Cutler Bay home. The young woman was thrust into a life of sex acts and porn.

There might have been other young victims over the years that came to the home through the programs of U.S. State Department approved agencies.

The school board and superintendent want more scrutiny.

“What we are asking for is a much more rigorous in-depth background check, FBI caliber, that looks at finger prints and register their finger prints against any criminal background of any individual who wants to be potential host,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Passage of the resolution allows the superintendent and his staff to advocate for change with congressional leaders and the Department of State.

