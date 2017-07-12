Man Charged In Murder Of AAA Roadside Tech

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an AAA roadside service technician.

On Tuesday, Jesus Esquivel called the auto service club for a dead battery in a vehicle at his home at SW 99th Street and 87th Court.

When the technician tasked with the call contacted Esquivel, 63, to say he was on his way, Esquivel reportedly got angry and threatened the man because he thought it was taking too long.

The driver contacted his dispatcher and asked if someone else could take the call because he had been threatened. The call was then assigned to 38-year old Magdiel Hernandez.

When Hernandez arrived at Esquivel’s home, the two men got into an argument. As the argument grew more heated, Esquivel pulled a gun and shot Hernandez several times in the torso, according to his arrest report.

When police arrived they found his body was found right next to an AAA roadside assistance truck.

Hernadez’s nephew Roberto Flavio said his uncle had worked in roadside assistance for many years.

“He’s a very good, good guy. He’s a service-minding individual, has been doing this for years and I can’t believe. I’m in shock,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade police, Esquivel was taken to Baptist Hospital for medical treatment before he was brought in for questioning.

During an interview with detectives, Esquivel reportedly admitted to shooting Hernandez. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

AAA issued a statement Tuesday evening, which read:

“We are profoundly saddened by this tragic incident that took place today. On behalf of all of us at AAA, our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends during this most difficult time. Eliminating deaths and injuries on our roadways are top priorities for AAA. This incident was reported to the police who have begun an investigation. AAA will cooperate fully with any all police investigations.”