In The Recruiting Huddle: Lentivone Lesane – Mater Academy

PLAYER: Lentivone Lesane
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 186
SCOUTING: It’s not too often you get a school like UCLA to come this far south and east, but when this quality football player committed to the Bruins recently, it gave this area another top-flight prospect to boast about in the coming years. This is a big back that we first watched at Somerset Academy (Silver Pines) and left impressed by his size and ability to run the ball. He is also someone who can catch upfield – which helps his stock soar. This will be a season where Lesane will have the chance to make a statement – in an area where there are already some very impressive backs. The Bruins came to South Florida this year looking to infuse their program with talent from the #305/#954. Mission accomplished!
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5329986/lentivone-lesane