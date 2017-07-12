Cocaine Found Inside Kids ‘Cookie Monster’ Doll

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — Authorities found two packages of cocaine inside a ‘Cookie Monster’ doll while searching a vehicle in the Florida Keys, deputies say.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, a deputy stopped the driver of a black Dodge in Marathon after noticing the license plate was obscured. The tinted windows were also reportedly to dark to see inside.
Deputies say when they spoke to the driver, Camus McNair, they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car prompting them to start a search the vehicle.
During their search, they found a backpack with a Cookie Monster doll inside, deputies say.
The deputy reportedly noticed the doll was heavier than normal and gave it a closer look and noticed a slit cut in the doll. When they looked inside, deputies say, there were two packages of cocaine that turned out to be about 314 grams worth.
Detectives found paperwork inside that belonged to McNair, leading them to believe it was his backpack.
Deputies arrest McNair and charged him with trafficking cocaine.