Two Boys Accused Of Raping 11-Year Old Girl

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two boys who reportedly raped an 11-year-old girl will most likely be charged as juveniles.
The girl told Boynton Beach police she was playing when the boys, ages 11 and 12, approached and asked for sex. She refused.
The boys reportedly dragged her near a vacant home and raped her, but she told no one. She said one boy raped her again weeks later, threatening to “shoot her house up” if she told. She wrote a note to an employee at her school.
The boys were arrested in June, a month after the investigation began.
One boy told police the sex was consensual. The other admitted “a bad thing” happened before his mother stopped the interview.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)