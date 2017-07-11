WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In SW Miami-Dade

July 11, 2017 5:22 PM By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Crime, Miami-Dade Police, Oralia Ortega, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade where the apparent victim was found next to a pickup truck.

Chopper4 was over the active scene off SW 99th Street and 87th avenue.

A man who was being combative with police before he was placed in handcuffs and taken away.

At this time, it’s not known who he is or what he has to do with the investigation.

Police have not released any information on the victim or what may have happened.

