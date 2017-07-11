Miami Lawsuit Filed Against Trump Voting Commission

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Another lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud has been filed, this time in Miami.
The suit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and civil rights leaders, challenges the commission over its request that all 50 states submit information about voters. The Florida lawsuit asks a judge to halt the commission’s work until it complies with federal laws and to stop transmission of voter data.
The ACLU and lawmakers in New Hampshire have also sued the commission and other lawsuits challenging its work have been filed in Washington courts.
In Florida, Secretary of State Ken Detzner said last week he would follow state public records law and partially comply with the request. Florida joined at least 44 other states and the District of Columbia in refusing to provide certain information to the commission
The Florida lawsuit seeks to stop the state from taking any steps until the case is resolved.
