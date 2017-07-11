This Would Have Been Jose Fernandez’s All-Star Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Miami Marlins were in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, yet there’s little doubt a third would have also been there.

Jose Fernandez jerseys were everywhere. This would have been his game. The fans respected that, as did the All-Stars on the field.

Fernandez, an All-Star for sure, would most likely have started this game.

“A crying shame what happened to him,” James Keeney said.

“He is truly missed here in Miami. I think he would have started this game, especially in his home town,” Greg Gil said.

“He was the heart and the soul of the Marlins for sure,” added James McGriff.

Fans got to the park early, most wanting to see battling practice.

Some came to hang out on the stadium’s west side for a different type of American League versus National League face off. This one was Tampa Bay versus Miami over who has the best Cuban sandwiches.

The verdict for these folks?

“Definitely Miami!” said Michelle.

“What’s the difference?” CBS4’s Hank Tester asked her.

“I do not care for the salami inside the Tampa Bay,” she said.

Another ballgame staple: ticket hustling. Well, there wasn’t a lot of that going on outside the stadium. By late afternoon, $200 bucks on StubHub would get you upper deck.

What we found was many All-Star fans bought tickets in advance – paid face value and came to enjoy the game.

It was a day full of festivities. All-Star players at the Boys and Girls Club in Kendall and a not so well attended All-Star red carpet walk up Biscayne Blvd.

This is the first time South Florida has hosted baseball’s Mid-Summer Classic, and one Cubs fan in from Chicago could tell.

“I think in Chicago it is more of a tradition. As for baseball Miami, it’s still kind of new. Even though they won it in 1997, you still don’t get that kind of feel,” Carlos Draper said.