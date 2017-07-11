Man Says He Saw Shark Coming For Him Before Frightening Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HAULOVER BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man bitten by a shark near the shore of Haulover Beach is sharing the details of his frightening struggle to fight off the underwater predator.

“The man on the Jet Ski say, ‘Stay, don’t move, the shark is near you,’” Elvin Lanza recalled.

Seconds after Lanza heard a man on a Jet Ski yell there’s a shark nearby, he was suddenly fighting off a 5-foot bull shark.

Lanza said he saw it coming at him.

First the shark went after his left leg. Lanza said he didn’t feel any pain, but it was latched on, not letting go.

“Was it hard to get the shark off of you?” CBS4’s Ted Scouten asked him.

“I’m thinking take with the hands, but I thinking it’s bad and catch my hand,” Lanza explained.

Instead of using his hands, Lanza jammed his right knee into the shark several times. It’s finally let go, but left him with some severe bite and teeth marks on both legs.

Lanza is from Honduras and is visiting from Honduras.

He has quite the story of survival to tell when he goes home.

When asked if he was afraid to got back in the water he quickly answered “no,” but he added “I like the beach.”