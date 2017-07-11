50 Kilos Of Cocaine Found In Boat On Miami River

July 11, 2017 5:58 PM
Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Marine Patrol

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Marine Patrol intercepted two boats Tuesday and found a whole lot of cocaine, officials said.

According to Marine patrol, they intercepted the vessels in the Miami River sometime in the afternoon.

One of the vessels had about 50 kilos of cocaine.

Authorities were still checking the second vessel which was docked near NW 13th Avenue and 8th Street.

Federal authorities have taken over the investigation.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

