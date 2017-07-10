Three Boys Injured In Fireworks Explosion In Pompano Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Three young boys in Pompano Beach were hurt in a fireworks accident over the weekend.
Pompano Beach Fire-Rescue said around 7 p.m. Sunday they received a call that several children had been hurt in an explosion at NW 27th Avenue and 9th Court.
When they arrived firefighter’s found three boys in the street with injuries related to a firework explosion. The boys, ages 8, 9 and 11, all sustained severe injuries. One suffered burns to his face and chest, one had fingers blown off and one lost his hand.
It is unknown what type of firework exploded.
All three boys were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
