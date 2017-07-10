Studies Show Drinking Coffee Could Help You Live Longer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ve heard conflicting information about whether drinking coffee is good for you. But now, two new studies, including one of the largest of its kind, suggest drinking more java can help you live longer.

Mariam Mosinyan is always up for a good cup of coffee.

“I love coffee! I drink coffee way too much,” she said.

Turns out, that could be a boost to her long term health.

“Before today, I was thinking about cutting back,” Mosinyan said, “but that’s not going to be the case anymore!”

Two new studies find drinking coffee, either caffeinated or decaf, is associated with a lower risk of death – especially when it comes to cardiovascular and digestive track diseases.

The studies show antioxidants found in coffee have a protective effect on the body.

“Lower markers of inflammation… better markers of liver function,” said study author Elio Riboli, a professor at Imperial College London.

In one study, researchers examined data from more than a half-million people from 10 European countries.

They found people who drink one cup of coffee a day are 12 percent less likely to die than non-coffee drinkers. People consuming two to three cups a day reduce their chances of death by 18 percent.

A second study shows the benefits appear to be the same for people of all ethnic backgrounds – no matter how the coffee’s prepared.

“Ranging from filtered coffee, boiled coffee and espresso coffee,” Prof. Riboli explained, “any type of coffee consumed seems to confer these health benefits.”

Gian Keys says he’ll drink to that.

“I like the taste, it wakes me up,” he said. “So I guess I should drink more, right?!”

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverage in the world. About 62 percent of Americans say they drink coffee every day.