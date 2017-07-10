Moving U: Kids Get Moving & Get Fit To Lead For Free

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After school, it’s easy for students to just drop their books and head straight for the TV, but that’s not the plan for a group of energetic south Florida kids! They get moving.

The energetic students are enrolled in a free program that helps them stay physically and mentally fit. It’s what Fit2Lead is all about!

Fit2Lead makes leaders out of 12, 13, and 14-year-olds. Students get picked up from school and taken to the park where they have numerous amounts of workshops and activities.

There are many parks to choose from depending on where your child goes to school.

Yamilette Rivas, one of the recreational specialists, and the Fit2Lead Area Coordinator for the South, explains some of the benefits of the program.

“Our middle school kids off of the street…where they can be leaders in their community,” said Rivas.

The kids spend their afternoons exercising – having fun and getting fit with physical activities and games.

Kevin Alvarez is one of the many students who get to enjoy the program after school every day.

“I get to play sports, be outside, and go to the park also,” said Alvarez.

Games like flag football and charades are crowd favorites, and you can tell that teamwork is a big part of the program.

CBS4’s Vanessa Borge took part in one of the games that requires a lot of communication and teamwork. The game is called Hand to Knot, where everyone has to join hands in a big knot, and then try to untangle themselves without letting go, until everyone is free. This takes a lot of patience.

Alvarez mentioned how the Hand to Knot game is more than just a fun game.

“When we come here we get to have fun or play games that are for our mentalities in the future – a game like that is to communicate with other people to see what to do,” said Alvarez.

Fit2lead is a touchdown for your kids health. The free after school program helps them stay fit while helping create leaders for the future.

Along with the after school program for kids ages 12-14, there is a Fit2Lead Internship program for students ages 15-17. Participants will receive on-site practical work experience and enrichment classes focusing on life skills, and interns will get mentoring from park staff.

Fit 2 Lead is available in the following parks:

If you want to learn more about the Fit2Lead after school program, or to apply for the Internship program, click here.

If you have an activity that keeps you happy and healthy, email us at movingu@cbs.com for a chance to be featured!