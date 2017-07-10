Conflicting Reports Over Sale Of Marlins To Miami Native Jorge Mas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While MLB All-Stars were launching bombs into the stands during the Home Run Derby, an explosive report surfaced that the Marlins had been sold.

According to Forbes, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria and Miami billionaire Jorge Mas agreed on a deal for Mas to buy the team for $1.17 billion.

But a report from Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson says nothing is set in stone.

In Jackson’s story, Marlins President David Samson is quoted as saying “there’s no agreement reached with anyone.”

Earlier in the day, during a dedication ceremony for a new ballpark at Jose Marti Park in Little Havana, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said there were still three bidders involved.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was teamed with Tagg Romney and Wayne Rothbaum on a bid of roughly $1.1 billion for the franchise, according to Bloomberg Politics.

As for Derek Jeter, the Associated Press reported the former MLB All-Star shortstop still didn’t have the money to buy the team and was still seeking help from other investors.

Speculation continues to grow. Not only about a sale of the team, but potential trades that have a fan base worried about losing local stars.

A recent USA Today article says the Marlins are losing money, and lots of it, leaving many to wonder if trading big contracts will make it easier to sell the franchise.

Manfred said not to fear, he’s keeping a close eye on any deals the Marlins front office would look to pull off.

“When we have a club for sale, we watch player transactions very carefully,” Manfred said. “I have to say for the past month or so I’ve talked to [Marlins President] Mr. [David] Samson almost every day. I doubt there will be any surprises on that front.”

Loria, 76, bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry, part of the Boston Red Sox ownership group that has celebrated three World Series titles. The Marlins won the World Series in 2003 but haven’t been to the postseason since, and haven’t finished above .500 since 2009.