Britain’s High Court To Decide If Charlie Gard Lives Or Dies

LONDON, ENGLAND (CBSMiami) — Britain’s highest court will decide the fate of an 11-month-old baby boy with a very rare genetic condition as the baby’s parents have been fighting for months to take him to the U.S. for treatment.

The battle for baby Charlie Gard’s future is being decided here at London’s high court. Judges will determine whether he can receive experimental treatment or if his life support should be turned off.

For several months his parents have been pleading for the right to bring Charlie to the U.S., arguing new drugs would give him up to a 10 percent chance to live.

“For a medication that is just an oral medicine, no known major side effects, you know, there is nothing to lose. He deserves a chance,” said Charlie’s mother Connie Yates.

Charlie’s rare mitochondrial disease has left him blind and deaf – unable to move his limbs.

Doctors at Great Ormond Street hospital – where Charlie is being treated – initially said the experimental treatment would only prolong his suffering. Now, the hospital requested a new court hearing after researchers outside of Britain found the new treatment might help.

On Sunday – Charlie’s parents delivered a petition to the hospital with 350 thousand signatures supporting their pleas to take their son to the United States.

“If he is still fighting, we are still fighting. Thank you,” said Yates.

American doctors in New York have offered to treat Charlie. Two congressmen have proposed giving the family U.S. residency and the internet has raised $1.7 million to help.

Pope Francis and President Donald Trump have voiced their support for Charlie Gard’s parents. Charlie’s condition is so rare, he’s thought to be only 1 of 16 children in the world to suffer from it.