Zika Spraying To Take Place In Miami-Dade County This Week

WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) – Ground spraying for mosquitoes carrying the Zika Virus will take place this week in Miami-Dade County.

This comes as a new study by Florida International University shows Wynwood businesses lost as much as 40 percent in revenue from last year’s outbreak.

As Miami-Dade prepares to spray Naled this coming week in their fight against the mosquitoes and Zika, new study documents the negative impact Zika had on the Wynwood.

A new study released by FIU’s College of Public Health & Social Work found that last year’s Zika outbreak hit the bottom line of Wynwood businesses.

Some reported losing as much as 40 percent of revenue.

“When Zika was first reported in the area it was like a ghost town,” said Tina Brady with Walt Grace. “I was waiting for Zombies to walk through. A lot of the businesses suffered.”

This business says while they saw the impact of Zika, they have an online presence and that helped them keep their doors open.

The study found that despite declines in revenue few businesses changed their prices, inventories or staff levels.

So far this year, Florida health officials have confirmed 29 travel-related Zika cases in Miami-Dade County but no local infections.

Statewide, health officials have confirmed 72.

Some tourists have no idea there were cases reported in Wynwood, with one saying it wouldn’t affect her decision to visit the area.

“I’m not looking to get pregnant and I don’t feel like [Zika is] something, unless you’re trying to get pregnant, is going to affect you,” said Tisha Dominguez, visiting from Jacksonville.

As rainy season returns to South Florida, public health and medical authorities are being strategic in preventing and responding to outbreaks, with more Naled spraying scheduled from July 11th to the 13th.

This as a Miami Beach Drive files for injunction to stop the spraying, saying Naled is too risky and not enough is known about its potential health effects.

Tourists don’t seem to be too worried about any of this and as for the injunction, a status conference on the complaint is scheduled for July 12th.