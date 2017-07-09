Trump Returns To US Following G20 Summit, Tweets About Putin Meeting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON DC (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is back at the White House after wrapping up the second and final day of the G20 Summit in Germany.

The President met with more world leaders before his departure.

He was hoping to come to a consensus with Asian allies on how to deal with North Korea.

While many of the world leaders met for peaceful discussions, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest.

Trump capped off his visit to Hamburg with more meetings on a wide range of issues, from trade to climate change.

One day after his first face to face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin which lasted more than 2 hours, Saturday’s meetings included a one and a half hour sit down with China’s President where North Korea was on the agenda.

“As far as North Korea’s concerned, eventually we will have success,” Trump said. “It may take longer than I’d like, it may take longer than you’d like. But there will be success in the end one way or another.”

The communist country also dominated discussions with Japan’s Prime Minister after North Korea’s first successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“The Prime Minister is- I will say this- very, very focused on what’s going on with respect to North Korea,” Trump said.

World leaders announced their commitment to the Paris climate change accord, despite President Trump’s decision to pull out.

SOT: (Prime Minister Theresa May/Britain)

“I’ve urged President Trump to rejoin the Paris agreement,” said Britain Prime Minister Theresa May. “The UK’s own commitment to the Paris agreement and tackling global climate change is as strong as ever.”

Thousands of demonstrators against the G20 marched peacefully Saturday, a contrast to a couple nights of violent protests by a group of anarchists.

Saturday from Air Force One- President Trump tweeted his praise of the summit and its host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The #G20Summit was a wonderful success and carried out beautifully by Chancellor Angela Merkel. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2017

Early Sunday morning Trump issued several new tweets about his meeting with Putin.

Among them, he mentioned discussing the hack of the 2016 Presidential Election.

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017