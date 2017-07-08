Woman, Grandchildren Safely Escape House Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fire in the middle of the night at a home in northwest Miami-Dade has left a woman and her grandchildren without a home for the foreseeable future.
It happened near N.W. 139th Street and N.W. 8th Avenue.
“I wasn’t sleeping, I was in the kitchen,” Melissa Allen repeated to herself in a state of shock.
Just as she noticed the smell of smoke, the smoke alarm went off.
“It started in my room in the closet,” she cried. “I had a candle burning nearby, it must have fell.”
Smoke emanated from all corners of the roof as firefighters worked to put it out.
Although most of her belongings are gone, Allen and her grandchildren made it out safely. It’s unclear as to the extent of the damage.