WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6pm

Woman, Grandchildren Safely Escape House Fire

July 8, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: House Fire, Miami, Silva Harapetian

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fire in the middle of the night at a home in northwest Miami-Dade has left a woman and her grandchildren without a home for the foreseeable future.

It happened near N.W. 139th Street and N.W. 8th Avenue.

“I wasn’t sleeping, I was in the kitchen,” Melissa Allen repeated to herself in a state of shock.

Just as she noticed the smell of smoke, the smoke alarm went off.

“It started in my room in the closet,” she cried. “I had a candle burning nearby, it must have fell.”

Smoke emanated from all corners of the roof as firefighters worked to put it out.

Although most of her belongings are gone, Allen and her grandchildren made it out safely. It’s unclear as to the extent of the damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch