Woman Hurt In Miami Beach Double Shooting

July 7, 2017 6:23 AM
Filed Under: Miami Beach, Miami Beach Police, Miami Beach Shooting, Silva Harapetian

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Three people were hurt in an early morning shooting on Miami Beach.

It happened just before 5 a.m in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

Witnesses said a group of people, possibly couples, got into a fight and gunfire erupted. A man and woman were hit in their legs.

A witness said he came around the corner and saw a man putting his belt around the woman’s leg to stop the bleeding.

Two people who were shot were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as was a second man who was injured in the fight.

A perimeter was set up at 9th Street and Meridian Avenue as police searched for two, possibly three, suspects. They confirmed that one person was detained.

