Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Miami Int’l Airport

July 7, 2017 4:07 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –A plane had to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport (MIA) on Friday.

The flight landed just before 3:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire officials responded to the scene and surrounded the plane. However, no smoke or flames could be seen once it landed .

Once the plane landed, it was ‘taxied,’ with fire crews following, to a terminal. (Source: CBS4)

The flight, from Cleveland, Ohio, was heading to Kingston, Jamaica, with about 159 people on board before being forced to make the emergency landing.

At last check, the plane was at the gate but there was no word if the plane was going to be disembarked.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

