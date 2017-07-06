Ex-Margate Employee Accused In Kickback Scheme

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A former city of Margate employee accused in a kickback scheme is scheduled to make her first appearance before a judge on Thursday.
Kim Liakos, 58, is expected to plead not guilty to charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit bid tampering and unlawful compensation.
Investigators said results of a nearly two-year investigation found that Liakos took thousands in bribes from contractors in exchange for insider information to secure city projects, according to the Sun-Sentinel. She also reportedly let them overbill in exchange for cash kickbacks and repairs on her home.
At the time, Liakos was the city’s grant manager.
Investigators say her actions cost the city nearly a million dollars in grants from the state and federal government intended to low-income residents to buy and fix up homes.