In The Recruiting Huddle: Wendell Morrison – North Miami Beach

PLAYER: Wendell Morrison
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: North Miami Beach
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 175
SCOUTING: This is a talented young man who continues to fly under the radar and is rarely put in the same group as some of the other senior prospects at the position. He is, as we have said in the past, a big time athlete who picked up head coach Jeff Bertani’s system from the very beginning. He is not flashy, and like many of the versatile quarterbacks before him at the school, Morrison has been projected at several different positions at the next level. But let’s not forget what he can do for this program this season in what has become a very talented and competitive district.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6031364/wendell-morrison