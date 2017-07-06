In The Recruiting Huddle: Wendell Morrison – North Miami Beach

July 6, 2017 11:51 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Wendell Morrison

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: North Miami Beach

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: This is a talented young man who continues to fly under the radar and is rarely put in the same group as some of the other senior prospects at the position. He is, as we have said in the past, a big time athlete who picked up head coach Jeff Bertani’s system from the very beginning. He is not flashy, and like many of the versatile quarterbacks before him at the school, Morrison has been projected at several different positions at the next level. But let’s not forget what he can do for this program this season in what has become a very talented and competitive district.    

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6031364/wendell-morrison

