Stanton Homers Twice To Lead Marlins Past Cardinals 9-6

July 6, 2017 12:04 AM
Filed Under: Miami Marlins, MLB

ST LOUIS (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, recording his 22nd career multihomer game, and Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour also hit home runs as the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Stanton went 3 for 4 and also walked while driving in four runs. He has five hits in his last two games after starting the Marlins’ road trip in a 1-for-17 funk.

Dustin McGowan (5-0) gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief, while David Phelps and Kyle Barraclough each pitched a scoreless inning. AJ Ramos earned his 15th save in 16 attempts.

Miami starter Edinson Volquez allowed four runs in four innings, the third time in his last five starts that he failed to complete five innings. Volquez has not lost against St. Louis since April 27, 2014.

Mike Leake (6-7) went 3 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season. Just three of the eight runs he allowed were earned.

