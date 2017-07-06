Clinton To GOP On Health Care Plan: ‘Feel Free To Run With (Mine)’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Hillary Clinton responded in kind to a snide challenge by the GOP to produce a fix to the health care system.

On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee released multiple videos on Twitter sarcastically asking prominent Democrats who were outspoken against the Senate Republican health care bill “where’s your plan.”

“Democrats know Obamacare is broken. We have a plan to fix it,” the videos said.

They posed the question to Senators Joe Manchin, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as former President Bill Clinton and his wife, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Clinton fired back with a link to the plan she ran on in her campaign for president, adding “Feel free to run with it.”

Right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil ppl off their coverage. Feel free to run w/it.https://t.co/jBMFBJpSP7 https://t.co/zZoA16Ym03 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 5, 2017

Clinton campaigned on defending and expanding the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, by “building on its successes” and allowing those over 55 years old to buy into Medicare.

She promised to lower the cost for prescription drugs, give incentives to states to expand Medicaid and reduce out-of-pocket costs like co-pays and deductibles.

In May, Clinton launched political action group Onward Together, helping to work with and fund political organizations supporting the Democratic Party.

After failing to secure the necessary support to pass the Senate’s plan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to delay the vote until after the July 4 recess.