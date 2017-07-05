Thief Tases Subway Cashier Before Robbing Register

July 5, 2017 6:41 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An armed robbery in Miami left one employee shocked when the crook deployed a taser in order to get to the register.

Miami Police are looking to identify this guy, who used a taser on a store cashier before robbing the register. (Source: Miami Police Dept.)

It happened June 28th at approximately 11:13 a.m. at the Subway located at 6790 West Flagler Street.

“This unknown male purchased an item and as the attendant opened the register to give him his change back, he jumped over the counter and deployed the Taser striking the victim,” said Miami Police.

The cashier felt a shock and backed away as the electricity sparked.

The guy took the cash and fled eastbound through an alley on a bicycle.

He’s described as a white, Hispanic male between 30 to 35 years old, about 5’10” to 6″ tall and weighing 150 to 170 lbs. He has a mustache and was last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, red t-shirt with a black design, beige cargo shorts, white socks and dark-colored shoes.

If you recognize him, contact Miami Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

