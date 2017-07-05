President Trump Travels To Poland

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will travel to Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday where he’s set to deliver what the White House has called a major speech.
The President will deliver his address to the Polish people from Krasinski Square, the epicenter of the 1944 Warsaw uprising against Nazi occupation.
Mr. Trump will also meet with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda who will be looking for reassurance that the U.S. is still committed to NATO.
“We share with the current administration, President Trump’s administration, the idea of a strong alliance, of a trans-Atlantic bond which is crucial for the security of our region,” said Andrzej Szczerski, chief foreign policy advisor to President Duda.
During his first foreign trip as President last May, Mr. Trump left world leaders feeling uneasy given his ‘America First’ positions on trade and climate change. He also pushed military allies to boost their own spending on defense.
President Trump’s stop in Poland comes ahead of this week’s G20 Summit in Germany where he is expected to meet face to face for the first time with Russia President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders are expected to discuss Syria and North Korea’s successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
There is no indication that Russian meddling in the 2016 election will come up.