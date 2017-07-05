Postal Worker Admits Taking Bribes To Deliver Drug Parcels

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker is looking at up to 15 years in prison for taking bribes to deliver packages she knew contained drugs.
Last week, Evelyn Price, 53, pleaded guilty Friday to bribery of a public official.
Price told investigators she met a man named “Steve” in 2016 and agreed to provide him with addresses on her Boca Raton route where packages could be sent. They would then meet to exchange the packages. She was paid $50 per package.
Authorities later seized four packages, which they say contained more than 20 pounds of marijuana. The packages bore return addresses in Florida or New York but were postmarked from California.
Price will be sentenced in September.
