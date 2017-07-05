Police Looking Into Ex-Wife Of Accused Molester After Suicide Attempt

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) – Authorities continue to look into a case of a woman who is accused, along with her now deceased husband, of luring a 14-year-old, her sister, into sexual acts.

Marta San Jose, 21, remains jailed on charges of sexually battering her sister.

San Jose’s husband, 50-year-old Dale Leary is dead. At the home they shared in Cutler Bay, Leary put a hose in the exhaust pipe of a car and committed suicide on Tuesday. Also in the car, was 47-year-old Claudia Leary, Dale Leary’s ex-wife. She survived the carbon monoxide.

Related: Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Found Dead

This pulp fiction-like drama began when San Jose was brought to the home by Leary and his wife at 16 as an exchange student from Spain.

When San Jose turned 18, Leary divorced his wife and married their young house guest.

San Jose’s little sister was brought to this home from Spain in 2014, and police say Leary and his young wife submitted the girl to all manner of sex abuse and pornographic photography.

The couple was arrested last week after a two year investigation. San Jose was told of her husband’s suicide by her attorney.

“She was devastated.This is a very emotional time to have to tell someone about the loss of her husband,” said Defense Attorney Jorge Viera.

What about Leary’s ex-wife Claudia who tried to die with her ex-husband? Public records indicate she apparently continued to live in the Cutler Bay home after their divorce. Police are investigating what, if any, role she may have played in the alleged sex abuse.

Authorities aren’t revealing the contents of suicide notes that were left.

Neighbors said several children over the years have stayed at the home.

The U.S. State Department vets and approves exchange student program. The program organizations are required to conduct background checks on host families they employ. Miami-Dade Police are not releasing the name of the sponsoring company Leary worked for.

Leary had a conviction in the 1980’s for sexual battery.

“They don’t investigate the backgrounds on where they’re sending these children, and things like this can happen again,” said neighbor Charles Rockman.

Marta San Jose’s attorney may mount a defense that she was herself a victim, abused and emotionally molded into what she became by her persuasive, manipulative husband.

“We’re looking into this. I’m speaking to the prosecutor about that and we’re definitely pursuing these issues. My concern is trying to get my client out of jail,” said Viera.