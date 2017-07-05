Poland Moves To Extradite US Man They Say Was Nazi Commander

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WARSAW, Poland (CBSMiami/AP) — Special prosecutors in Poland are taking steps to extradite a U.S. man they accuse of participating in the Holocaust.
The Associated Press had previously identified the Minnesota man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians —including women and children— during World War II.
Related: Court Issues Arrest Warrant For U.S. Man Wanted In Nazi Massacre
The National Remembrance Institute said Tuesday the request was forwarded to Poland’s Embassy in Washington last month for handing over to U.S. justice authorities.
The motion’s status could not be immediately confirmed as the embassy was closed for the July 4th holiday.
Karkoc’s family denies he was involved in any war crimes.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)