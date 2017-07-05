NYPD Officer Shot, Killed In Bronx Ambush Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — A New York police officer died after being shot in an ambush-style attack in the Bronx.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force, was “assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep NYers safe.”
The attack happened around 12:30 a.m. as Familia, 48, was sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner at East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue. Familia, who was shot in the head, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she died.
Fellow officers saluted Wednesday morning as her body was taken from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Manhattan.
Police said the suspect, identified as 34-year old Alexander Bonds, was seen on surveillance video leaving a nearby bodega moments before. Police said he walked up to the police vehicle and fired through the window, shooting Familia who was sitting in the passenger seat.
Her partner quickly radioed for help. Another anti-crime unit happened to be in the area as Bonds was running from the scene. They confronted him and police said the suspect drew a revolver. That’s when officers opened fire, striking and killing him.
Police said another person, believed to be a bystander, was also hit by a bullet and is in stable condition.
Police said Bonds was on parole for a robbery case in Syracuse.
It’s still not clear what led to the attack.
