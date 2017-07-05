Nik Scalzo Has Solid T-48 Football Event

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

On a warm summer Friday night – while many are on vacation or taking some time to rest their body – there were a number of athletes trying to gain an edge.

Over the past year, T-48 football training has provided a forum for many of South Florida’s football prospects – once a month for FREE.

With former Calvary Christian and Liberty University record-setting quarterback Javan Shashaty coming up with the idea to host the free event, it has now become a very popular meeting spot for top athletes and coaches.

In April of this year, T48 attracted over 100 athletes from South Florida. That event brought in Keiser University first year head coach Doug Socha and his staff.

At the end of May, T48 really made a statement – as well over 100 top football players came to watch, listen and take part in a camp that taught and instructed.

Last week another spirited group – on a holiday weekend – came out turn heads as college coaches from Keiser University, Ava Maria and ASA in Miami have used this event to watch prospects and see them up close.

The goal of this Friday night monthly get-together is to keep the athletes sharp in the offseason and learn so much about different positions. With the skills camp including individual position drills, 1-on-1s and 7-on-7 competition, there is a lot of fun to be had, and some impressive matchups to watch.

This past Friday was the final event for the summer – as many athletes will join their teams for the final month before the start of the 2017 season.

The reputation that it has gotten in a short time will only enhance the event when they start up again in January of 2018.

NOAH WILBANKS IS A CLASS ACT

With over 100 athletes on hand, it turned out to be an evening of learning, competing and hearing from former South Dade High and Carson Newman standout Noah Wilbanks who shared some of experiences in life, telling the young men how God has played a major role in him being here today.

“What an honor it is for me to be here speaking to so many quality football player,” Wilbanks said. “For me to be before you tonight, with all that has transpired in my life, there is only one man to thank. God has been the difference in my life and I wanted to share that with you.”

Wilbanks is indeed one of the most respected teachers around. He has shown people over the years how his life had been rescued – and he serves as the person who has been at “lowest point” a human can exist at – and has turned his life completely around.

SCALZO IS READY FOR A BIG JUNIOR YEAR

AAmong the many talented football prospects who made their way to Calvary Christian for this month’s event was Cardinal Gibbons 2019 quarterback prospect Nik Scalzo, who was voted one of the MVPs for then night.

Scalzo is easily one of the best quarterbacks in Florida for the upcoming season. A hard worker who has put in the time to get better, coming out to a Friday evening workout was fun for him.

“This is pretty good work out here with college coaches showing you things and athletes who want to get better,” Scalzo explained. “This is a big year for our football program. We have all worked so hard for this.”

Scalzo knows that the road to Orlando will be a challenge, but one that he and his teammates are ready for.

“Our players have been committed to finishing things off this year,” Scalzo said. “We feel that we have put in the work.”

THE TALENT CAME OUT

While Scalzo was one of the standouts that everyone watched throughout the evening, he was not alone.

Several prospects made their way up to North Fort Lauderdale:

2019 – Richard Allen, CB, Nova

2019 – Derek Atwaters, Cardinal Gibbons, FS

2018 – Tajhmaine Bailey, Coral Springs, CB

2021 – Andres Borregales, PK

2020 – Romareo Beckford, Calvary Christian Academy, WR

2018 – Calvin Carmelien, Pompano Beach, CB

2018 – Anthony Dohman, Plantation, DT

2018 – DeAndre Innocent, Pompano Beach WR/RB

2019 – Connor Roshinski, St. Thomas Aquinas, TE

2018 – Tyrae Session, Coral Springs, RB

2019 – Kyle Stevens, Calvary Christian, PK

2019 – Xander Stokes, Cooper City, QB

2018 – Jacquinton Thomas, DB

2020 – Sam Waters, Taravella, QB

2018 – Roland Tyson, Royal Palm Beach, PK

