In The Recruiting Huddle: Dylan Perez – Christopher Columbus

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Dylan Perez
POSITION: DT/OG
SCHOOL: Miami Christopher Columbus
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 275
SCOUTING: No matter what year it is, the Explorers always seem to have a line prospect like this. One that really doesn’t get the publicity, but certainly a football player who produces and turns the most heads during the course of a season. This is a talented young man who just started receiving offers – a with his ability to play this game – coupled with the fact that he works extremely hard and will get bigger – college coaches will be watching this gifted football player’s progress over the next two seasons. Very instinctive player who is athletic and understands how to play in the trenches from being around the game and having solid coaches and role models before him. Talented young man.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5473591/dylan-perez