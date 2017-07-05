In The Recruiting Huddle: Dylan Perez – Christopher Columbus

July 5, 2017 1:18 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Christopher Columbus High School, Dylan Perez, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Dylan Perez Christopher ColumbusSFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Dylan Perez

POSITION: DT/OG

SCHOOL: Miami Christopher Columbus

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 275

SCOUTING: No matter what year it is, the Explorers always seem to have a line prospect like this. One that really doesn’t get the publicity, but certainly a football player who produces and turns the most heads during the course of a season. This is a talented young man who just started receiving offers – a with his ability to play this game – coupled with the fact that he works extremely hard and will get bigger – college coaches will be watching this gifted football player’s progress over the next two seasons. Very instinctive player who is athletic and understands how to play in the trenches from being around the game and having solid coaches and role models before him. Talented young man.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5473591/dylan-perez

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Dylan Perez Christopher Columbus

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch