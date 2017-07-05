Facebook Feeling Like A Political Battleground? There’s A Fix For That

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Facebook has around 2 billion users worldwide but many users get frustrated when posts reach into politics and other controversial areas. There’s a way to filter that out.

Our Facebook feed can feel like a political battleground but there is some hope for peace.

Carolyn Abram is the author of “Facebook For Dummies.” She says many people don’t know how to use Facebook filters.

“Facebook has added a number of ways that you can see more of what you like and less of what you don’t like,” said Abram.

If you spot a post you don’t like, click on the carrot. You have the option to hide the post and see fewer like it or, you can stop following that person but still remain friends.

“They won’t know that you’ve done this,” said Abram.

If you’re tired of news from specific media outlets, you can block them too.

“You can hide all things from that source,” said Abram.

You can also choose to see more from your favorite friends. Just head to the upper right carrot then News Feed preferences and prioritize who you see.

“So you can click on them and they have these little stars on them,” said Abram. “And then next time you log into Facebook, anything they’ve posted is going to show up first at the top of your Newsfeed.”

Perhaps the best way to tell Facebook what you want is a good old-fashioned “like.”

A happier relationship with Facebook is just a few clicks away.