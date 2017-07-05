Davie Police: Man Falls In Street, Run Over By Passing Vehicles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Following a horrific accident that left a man dead in the middle of the road in Davie, police are asking the public to help identify the hit and run vehicle involved.
It happened June 25th at 11:53 p.m. along SR-7 at Griffin Road intersection.
The Davie Police Dept. released video of the incident. The victim is seen walking across the street when he trips and falls at the median, unable to pick himself up from the ground.
However, just before a bystander is able to run over and help, the man is struck twice by passing vehicles heading north and killed.
WARNING! This video is graphic and disturbing, and shows the victim’s final moments.
Police are now looking for a smaller SUV type, silver or grey in color.
If anyone has any information, contact the Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200 or Broward Crime stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
One Comment