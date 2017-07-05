Davie Police: Man Falls In Street, Run Over By Passing Vehicles

July 5, 2017 2:16 PM By Carey Codd
Filed Under: Carey Codd, Davie, Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Following a horrific accident that left a man dead in the middle of the road in Davie, police are asking the public to help identify the hit and run vehicle involved.

It happened June 25th at 11:53 p.m. along SR-7 at Griffin Road intersection.

The Davie Police Dept. released video of the incident. The victim is seen walking across the street when he trips and falls at the median, unable to pick himself up from the ground.

However, just before a bystander is able to run over and help, the man is struck twice by passing vehicles heading north and killed.

WARNING! This video is graphic and disturbing, and shows the victim’s final moments.

Police are now looking for a smaller SUV type, silver or grey in color.

If anyone has any information, contact the Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200 or Broward Crime stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

More from Carey Codd
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch