2 Die In Wrong-Way Crash On Florida Highway

July 4, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Florida, Wrong Way Crash

RIDGE MANOR (CBSMiami/AP) — A car crash on Florida’s west coast has claimed two lives.

A wrong-way driver ran a Florida sheriff’s deputy off the road minutes before crashing into another head-on into another vehicle.

Hernando County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that both drivers died in the crash early Tuesday morning north of Tampa.

The deputy was on patrol around 1 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle drove toward his vehicle and the truck that was traveling in front of him. They swerved off the road to avoid a collision. The deputy called for assistance from a nearby deputy.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that 37-year-old Tony Lavon Warthen struck a car driven by 23-year-old Laura Billingsley. Both died at the scene.

Investigators are testing to see if alcohol was involved.

The deputy wasn’t injured.

