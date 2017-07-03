President Trump Ramps Up Feud With Media

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump is facing mounting criticism as a result of his escalating feud with the media.

Just days after taking aim at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski via social media, the President sent yet another controversial tweet – this one aimed at CNN.

On Sunday the President tweeted a doctored Wrestlemania video of himself knocking out a man who’s head had been replaced by a CNN logo.

CNN released a statement saying “It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have condemned Mr. Trump’s ongoing war with the media.

“It’s just not the way we oughta be, the coarseness is unacceptable,” said Gov. John Kasich, R-OH.

“Leaders don’t build themselves up by pushing people down,” said Sen. Tom Carper, D-DE.

Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert came to the President’s defense.

“I don’t think anyone would perceive that as a threat, I hope they don’t, but I do think that’s he’s beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to,” he said.

The development came as GOP leaders continue to try to drum up support for the Senate’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse is among those saying he’d support a complete repeal of the law, even if an agreement can’t be reached on a replacement.

“I don’t want anyone thrown off the coverage they have now, I would want to delay so that we can get straight to work,” said Sasse, R-NE.

“I have a lot of respect for Senator Sasse but that idea is an absurd idea,” countered Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT.

Trump administration officials insisted over the weekend they believe the odds are still high that the Senate will be able to pass health care legislation when it returns to DC next week.

Among the President’s plans this week, a trip to Germany for the G20 summit where, among other things, he’ll have his first face to face meeting since taking office with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.