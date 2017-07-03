Miami-Dade Fire Inspectors Checking Stands For Illegal Fireworks That Fly Or Blow Up

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Everyone enjoys a good firework show, but those pyrotechnics are pretty powerful.

It’s why Miami-Dade fire inspectors are going to firework stands around the county, making sure what’s being sold is legal.

“Nothing here blows up or flies, so that means all this is legal. All this is legal in Miami-Dade County,” explained Yfrahin Rodriguez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

That’s the key – if it blows up or flies, you can’t sell it in Miami-Dade, no exceptions.

Smoke bombs are legal. So are sparkling fountains. There are lots of popular items that fall under “the allowed category” like snap pops and sparklers.

“This little pop right here, you can throw it on the ground or snap it in your fingers and it just pops. Kids love it,” said Jason Cuson, who works for RTC Events.

Candi Casanova bought a bag full of approved fireworks for her grandchildren.

“So making sure everything is safe for the grand kids?” CBS4’s Ted Scouten asked her.

“Of course, making sure they be safe,” she replied.

“You want them to keep all their fingers,” Scouten added.

“Yes, trust me on that one!” she responded.

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul found out the hard way what can happen with exploding fireworks. He lost a finger two years ago in Coral Springs.