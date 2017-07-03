2 Men Arrested After Endangered Key Deers Found Tied Up In Car

July 3, 2017 11:29 PM
Filed Under: Key Deer, Monroe County Sheriff's Office

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – Two men are facing charges after deputies say they tried to take several endangered deer from the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says one their deputies pulled over Erik Damas and Tumani Younge early Sunday morning.

The deputy immediately noticed several deer tied up and struggling in the car.

He called for a wildlife officer who confirmed they were Key deer.

The men could face up to five years in jail and fines of up to $5,000.

