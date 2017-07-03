In The Recruiting Huddle: Cameron Brooks – Coral Glades

July 3, 2017 1:52 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Cameron Brooks

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Coral Springs Coral Glades

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: One of the players that we speak about – that many recruiters and college scouts do not know much about. Watching him since he started playing at the varsity level, this is certainly a talent that has come a long way. He is bigger, stronger, more mature and has picked up a lot along the way. He has a very good arm and will take off and run if needed. Brooks is one of those football players to watch this season. He has a chance to be special.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5316837/cameron-brooks

