In The Recruiting Huddle: Cameron Brooks – Coral Glades

PLAYER: Cameron Brooks
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Coral Springs Coral Glades
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 195
SCOUTING: One of the players that we speak about – that many recruiters and college scouts do not know much about. Watching him since he started playing at the varsity level, this is certainly a talent that has come a long way. He is bigger, stronger, more mature and has picked up a lot along the way. He has a very good arm and will take off and run if needed. Brooks is one of those football players to watch this season. He has a chance to be special.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5316837/cameron-brooks
