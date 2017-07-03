Guide To Miami’s Best 2017 Independence Day Events

Independence Day is a time of celebration and fireworks. Cities will be celebrating the 4th of July with food, fun, parades, music, and, of course, fireworks. Some of the best fireworks displays can be found in Miami and the surrounding areas. The list below is just a small sampling of the Independence Day activities happening around South Florida.

America’s Birthday Bash

Bayfront Park

301 N. Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 358-7550

www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Once again, Bayfront Park will be the site of one of Florida’s most picturesque fireworks displays. This free event will feature live music and a family fun zone full of activities for kids and adults alike. Although no coolers, bottles, cans, large purses, or personal fireworks are allowed at the park, food vendors will be at the park to quench the thirst of attendees. The Budweiser Beer Garden is also opening at 2 p.m. for the enjoyment of the adults in attendance. The fireworks will begin promptly at 9 p.m. so be sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the colorful display.

Miami Beach ‘Fire On The Fourth’ Festival North Shore Park Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 861-3616

www.miamiscapes.com Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. This all-day event is free to the public. DJ’s will be providing music and there will also be live entertainment at this venue. There will be food vendors available to keep visitors fed and hydrated. Free shuttles will be traveling around the area all day to provide transportation to attendees. So come prepared to have fun and watch a fabulous fireworks display at 9 p.m. Key Biscayne’s 4th Of July Parade And Fireworks

Crandon Blvd, between Harbor Drive and West Enid Drive

Village Green

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 365-8900

www.keybiscayne.fl.gov Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. Key Biscayne’s 4th of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by festivities at the Village Green. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, jets flying overhead, and lots more. The Kiwanis Club will be sponsoring the picnic that will take place on the Village Green. Visitors can leave and come back for the fireworks show or make it a full day by going to the beach and enjoying the sunshine. But if you leave, make sure to come back early enough to get a good seat for the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Fourth Of July Celebration At Black Point Park Marina

Black Point Marina

24775 S.W. 87th Ave.

Miami, FL 33190

(305) 258-4092

www.miamidade.gov

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Black Point Park Marina, located right next to Biscayne National Park, is the site of a spectacular 4th of July celebration. Head out early and enjoy the day fishing, diving, or exploring the beauty that can be found at Biscayne National Park. Food is available at the Black Point Ocean Grill or bring your own food and have a picnic at the park. Bring a blanket or a chair and stake your spot to watch the fireworks at sunset.

Pembroke Pines Independence Day Celebration And Fireworks Show

Pines Recreation Center

7400 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

(954) 3920-2116

www.ppines.com

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Parking and admission for the Independence Day celebration at the Pines Recreation Center festival grounds is free. There will be lots of food available for purchase, games, activities, music, and fireworks. The festival grounds will open at 6 p.m. for the enjoyment of the attendees. Other events scheduled for the celebration include rides and a concert, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. in the evening. So, come out early and grab yourself a good spot to watch the fireworks and enjoy the festivities of the day.

